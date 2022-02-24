Delhi: Panel set up to investigate financial corruption allegations in College of Vocational Studies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A two-member committee headed by a retired high court judge has been constituted to investigate alleged financial discrepancies in all accounts of the Delhi University's College of Vocational Studies, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the college's governing body on Wednesday. The enquiry committee will be headed by Justice (retired) Sunil Gaur. During the meeting, an audit report into the alleged financial irregularities by the college administration between 2010 and 2013 was presented to the governing body, headed by chairman Rajan Chopra.

The audit report highlighted many "irregularities in operational processes, documentation and compliance that expose the college to a very high level of financial risk", as per the minutes of the meeting. "Financial discrepancies in several accounts were reported. The governing body discussed the recommendations made by the auditor and accepted the part of report," it said.

It was noted that several documents were not made available to the auditor by the accountant, librarian and the coordinator of IGNOU Centre. The audit was ordered by the governing body last November to investigate the alleged corruption in accounts. It was initiated after irregularities in the purchase of library books were found, the officials said.