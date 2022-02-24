STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Holding multiple portfolios, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia given charge of PWD department

With the new addition to the list, Sisodia now holds charge of 11 other departments that have not been allocated to any other cabinet minister.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Wednesday given the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, which was so far held by his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, as per a notification issued by the city government. 

One of the most crucial portfolios, the PWD, has been added to the long list of departments Sisodia holds including education, finance, vigilance and services, among others. With the new addition to the list, Sisodia now holds charge of 11 other departments that have not been allocated to any other cabinet minister. 

While Jain still holding charge of some of the most important departments including home, health, urban development and water, he held the charge of PWD since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Delhi in 2015. 

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business Rules) 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of PWD to Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding," the notification read. 

While there was no reason cited by the government for the change of hands on the portfolio, officials too remained tight-lipped on the matter. The notification came days after several infrastructure projects of key importance such as the Ashram underpass, that remained stuck causing much chaos, came under the scanner of media.

