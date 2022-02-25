30 dancers to bring Ambedkar’s life alive on stage at Nehru Stadium 

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accompanied by soul-touching music, a group of 30 dancers will narrate an unspeakable story of Dr BR Ambedkar through their hand movements, footwork and facial expressions on a 100 ft stage-crafted at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on February 25.

This grand musical play will not only unveil the life of Baba Ambedkar, but also the message he wanted to give to the nation. The choreographer of the show, Basu Sharma shared how the team has put heart and soul in the play. “Since October 2021, we have been practising for this as the play was supposed to take place on December 6.

However, it was postponed owing to the Omicron cases in the national capital. However, the play could not be held on the next scheduled date as well January 5. Thus we got very less time after two breaks but we managed it.” “The day I had read the script, I got goose-bumps and I could not resist seeing how the play was put up. The narrators will depict the childhood of Ambedkar, his struggle of adulthood, his marriage, his wife, his life after wife and there will be an emphasis on the message that he wanted to give that keep studying as much as you can and things will gradually fall in place,” Basu added.

The famous Indian lyricist and screenwriter in Bollywood, Kausar Muneer, is one of the lyricists of the play. Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra, an Indian actress, author and film producer will be a storyteller in the play. Actor Rohit Roy will be playing the lead role and a character of Babasaheb, while one of the leading directors and choreographer Mahua Chauhan is directing the play.