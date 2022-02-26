Delhi budget session begins on March 23

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will present its annual budget during the Assembly session beginning March 23, official sources said on Friday. The cabinet in its meeting decided to hold the budget session from March 23-29.

The government’s annual budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for the city’s economic progress and creating job opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, who also holds the charge of Finance department.

The government had invited feedback from people for preparing the budget. It received over 5,700 suggestions which included the creation of a new special economic zone, the development of Delhi as an IT hub, up-skilling of fresh unskilled workers among others.

“The economy of the city has slowed down due to demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the prolonged lockdown, businesses have come to a standstill,” Sisodia said. The feedback was sought to bring the economy back on track as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal believed that businessmen and industrialists have a better understanding of how to take the business and industrial sector forward.