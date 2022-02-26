Indian students stuck in Ukraine: Protesting parents stopped near Russian Embassy

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “My daughter is stuck in a bunker and the government is asking us to stay calm, why is the government not evacuating them?” asks Mamta Sharma, mother of third-year MBBS student Aradhya Sharma. Like many, Aradhya is stranded in Ukraine, after Russia declared war against its neighbour.

Mamta and several other parents reached near the Russian Embassy on Friday, to protest against the delay in the evacuation process of their children. Aradhya studies in Kharkiv National Medical University. Heavy paramilitary forces and a large number of Delhi Police officials were deployed on the route towards the Russian Embassy. The parents were not allowed to reach the Russian Embassy.

With folded hands, Mamta requested police officials to help her daughter. “Please save my daughter. She cannot even cross the border and go to Poland as it is far away. She is stuck in a bunker with no food and water. She said even the washrooms are overcrowded,” she added. Mamata said Aradhya is scared because of the extensive bombing happening in the area and she cannot step outside.

Sunil Pandey’s son Ayush is a second-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Because internet service is badly affected, he has not been able to speak with his son in the last two-three days. He adds that the government has not been helping at all.

Parents of students stranded in Ukraine tried to march to the

Russian Embassy to lodge their protest on Friday

“Ayush is in the basement of his hostel and food and water supplies are coming to an end. Even his hostel warden has taken shelter in the basement. The temperature drops to -3 degrees at night and they have been sleeping on the floor.”

Arguing with Delhi Police officials to let them move ahead towards the Russian Embassy, Sunil said they are not rebels who came to fight against anyone but were forced to come for the safety of their children.

Ayush’s friend Musharraf, who accompanied Sunil, said he is in touch with Ayush, who has informed that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is not taking calls.

Delhi Police officials tried to pacify the parents and family members. “Putinji is India’s friend, he will not let anything happen to Indian students in Ukraine,” said an official. On this, one of the family members said that if a bomb explodes or bullets are fired, will they spare Indian students? Police officials then asked the parents to go to the “correct channel” and protest there instead.

Heavy deployment of forces

A heavy deployment of paramilitary forces and a large number of Delhi Police officials were posted on the route towards the Russian Embassy. They asked the parents to protest at an appropriate place.