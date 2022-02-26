Power discom sets up ‘smart’ EV charging station in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power discom, Bombay Suburban Electric Supply —Yamuna Power Limited (BSES-BYPL) on Friday has set up a ‘Smart Managed E-Vehicle (EV) Charging Station’ at Mayur Vihar Extension – I.

According to the officials, the station can charge five EV’s simultaneously. Located at east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, the site has been picked as it is a gateway to Noida and can be easily accessed by EV users. Depending on the response, more such stations will be rolled-out in south, west, east and central Delhi.

“It is also Demand Response (DR) compatible, which is an important Demand Side Management (DSM) tool for utilising the world-over to flatten the load curve and ‘peak shaving’ of the electricity load at times,” BSES said in a statement.

The smart charging station was inaugurated by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairperson Justice Shabihul Hasnain (Retd) and DERC member A K Ambasht, among other dignitaries.

During the inauguration, a BSES spokesperson said, “BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector.

Deployment of this station is an exciting moment for us and we are working closely with our strategic partners to set up more innovative solutions for our consumers. This partnership with Nordic Innovation and Fortum Charge is a testimonial to these efforts. Through this association, we at BYPL aim to reiterate our commitment to energy efficiency and sustainable growth. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the future.”

The EV chargers at the outlet are being integrated with a mobile application that enables consumers to locate, pre-book an appointment and even pay at the station. The app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.