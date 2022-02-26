Vehicle theft ON rise in city: Delhi cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Non-availability of parking spaces, casual attitude of owners towards anti-theft precautions and accessibility of second-hand markets in neighbouring states are among the major factors responsible for motor vehicle thefts in the city, according to the Delhi Police data.

The data showed that during the year 2021, a total of 36,177 motor vehicle theft cases were reported against 33,128 in 2020. The decrease in motor vehicle theft cases in 2020 can be attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to police, a majority of the vehicles stolen were two-wheelers as they are easy to break while cars have more high-tech security systems that are difficult to crack. Lagging behind in the full implementation of High-Security Registration Plates that facilitates quick changeover to fake number plates is also an important factor contributing towards motor vehicle thefts, the police officials said.

They said second-hand markets in other states play a major role in the sale and salvaging of stolen vehicles and their expensive parts. The senior police officials cited that these vehicles, stolen from Delhi, are found disposed of in UP, Bihar, West Bengal, and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bangladesh.

To check the rise in motor vehicle theft cases, the police started identifying the affected places and vulnerable time zones for proper deployment of staff in these areas.

Reasons for motor vehicle thefts in the city

1. Non-availability of parking spaces

2. Casual attitude of owners towards anti-theft precautions

3. Accessibility of second-hand markets in neighbouring states

Shots fired over mutual ‘love’ interest

A man was arrested for firing at a man allegedly over a woman in west Delhi’s Raja Garden area. The police were informed about the incident on Thursday. Satvinder, a Hari Nagar resident, was injured

on his leg and another man Rohit got abrasions on his hand during the confrontation. It was revealed that the cause of confrontation between the two men was a woman, who was allegedly dating both

the parties.

Robbery gang’s member arrested

A 25-year-old member of a Mewat-based gang of robbers was arrested from south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday. Yunus alias Badri is a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, they said. Police received a tip-off that he would be coming near Shivaji Park Bus Stand on Press Enclave Road on Thursday evening and a trap was laid, a senior police officer said. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from him, the police said.