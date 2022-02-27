Varavara Rao’s bail extended to March 3

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Bombay High Court on Saturday extended the temporary bail granted to Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao till March 3. A bench of Justices S B Shukre and A B Borkar were hearing the plea filed by the Telugu poet seeking extension of the temporary bail granted to him in February 2020 and leave to shift to Hyderabad till the pendency of the trial in the 2018 case. Rao’s plea has been posted for hearing on March 1 when it will be finally heard.

Co-accused professor Anand Teltumbde also mentioned his plea challenging bail rejection order and provisions of UAPA. This plea has been posted for hearing on March 2.A bench headed by Justice S S Shinde, which was to hear the petitions, had recused himself from hearing the case. The bench had pronounced two major orders in the case granting bail to two accused – Rao and lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj. However, with the change of assignment the case came up to another bench led by Justice Nitin Jamdar, followed by Justice PB Varale