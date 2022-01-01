COVID-19: Delhi numbers keep rising, nine deaths in December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh cases of Covid-19, a spike of 36% compared to Thursday. Friday’s is the highest single-day rise since May 26.

Omicron numbers were 320, of which 57 were discharged. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.44 per cent.

The city reported nine Covid-19 deaths in December, the most in four months, according to official data. According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the deaths were reported in patients who were not vaccinated.

December also witnessed a rise in Covid cases along with Omicron numbers. A total of 2,284 patients are in home isolation, while 372 are in various hospitals including Lok Nayak, a dedicated Covid care facility. A total of 73,590 tests were conducted on Friday, of which 62,812 were RT-PCR.