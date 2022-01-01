STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi numbers keep rising, nine deaths in December

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh cases of COVID-19, a spike of 36% compared to Thursday.

Published: 01st January 2022 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 1,796 fresh cases of Covid-19, a spike of 36% compared to Thursday. Friday’s is the highest single-day rise since May 26.

Omicron numbers were 320, of which 57 were discharged. The positivity rate was recorded at 2.44 per cent.

The city reported nine Covid-19 deaths in December, the most in four months, according to official data. According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, the deaths were reported in patients who were not vaccinated.

December also witnessed a rise in Covid cases along with Omicron numbers. A total of 2,284 patients are in home isolation, while 372 are in various hospitals including Lok Nayak, a dedicated Covid care facility. A total of 73,590 tests were conducted on Friday, of which 62,812 were RT-PCR. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp