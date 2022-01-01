STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi doctors end strike after minister’s assurance

While calling off the strike, the doctors also considered the increasing number of COVID cases and patient care.

Representatives of resident doctors address media at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Representatives of resident doctors address media at Safdarjung Hospital on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of Delhi on Friday called off their month-long strike after getting assurance from the Union health minister that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will submit the committee’s report to the Supreme Court before January 6 and publish the NEET-PG 2021 Counseling schedule following the court hearing.

While calling off the strike, the doctors also considered the increasing number of Covid cases and patient care. Healthcare services returned to normal at 12 pm,  bringing relief for the patients.

“Healthcare services might have been affected during this month-long agitation of resident doctors. However, for each one of us, nation always comes first and as an association of resident doctors who are working at the ground level, we will always strive for improving the healthcare sector of the nation,” said a letter from the doctors.

According to the letter issued by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), the Minister also regretted the incident of violence by Delhi Police against resident doctors, who were protesting and taking out a march from Maulana Azad Medical College to the Supreme Court on December 27.

“No punitive or disciplinary action will be taken by the authorities against any resident doctor who took part in the agitation that commenced on 27th November, 2021,” the letter said.

On Thursday evening, the resident doctors met senior officials of the Delhi Police and were assured that no action will be taken against the video.

The stir, which went on for over a month, crippled health services at government hospitals in Delhi. Resident doctors shunned OPD and emergency services, demanding that the counselling be conducted at the earliest so that around 40,000 doctors across the country can be allotted hospitals to practise and complete their PG course.

The protest took a violent turn on Monday when police detained around 200 doctors during the march towards Supreme Court.

We respect docs: Police

In a video released on Friday, Suman Goyal, Additional Commissioner, Central Range, stated Delhi Police has the highest regard for doctors. He said they are aware of the hardships of doctors and willing to cooperate with the medical fraternity.

