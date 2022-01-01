Delhi High Court refuses bail to man caught with 2kg heroin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man found in possession of 2 kg of heroin, saying that the trial against him under the anti-drugs law was at an initial stage and witnesses were yet to be examined.

Considering that the FIR pertained to the year 2016, the court, however, requested the trial court concerned to expedite the proceedings.

“The fact that 2 kg of heroin is stated to have been recovered from the applicant and the further fact that the trial is at an initial stage and the relevant prosecution witnesses are yet to be examined, the bail application is dismissed,” said Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri in a recent order.

“However, considering that the FIR in the present case relates to the year 2016, the trial court is requested to expedite the trial,” he added.

The FIR stated that the mobile numbers of various persons, including the present bail applicant, were kept on surveillance and lawfully intercepted and it was revealed that two persons used to bring heroin from West Bengal to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Subsequently, secret information was received that two of the persons under surveillance would be handing over a big consignment to the applicant in the city.

According to the prosecution case, consequently, a 4 kg of heroin was recovered during the operation, out of which 2 kg was found in a polythene bag carried by the applicant.