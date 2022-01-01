STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviews government's flagship initiatives

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, among others.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the status of implementation of various flagship schemes such as PM SVANidhi, In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation and One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) at a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Delhi chief secretary, vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), among others. At the meeting, the LG instructed officials to take proactive steps for the effective implementation of flagship schemes.

In a tweet after the meeting, Baijal said, “While appreciating the successful implementation of the ONORCScheme in Delhi, the UD Department was advised to ensure seamless coordination with banks for early disposal of applications pending for sanction & disbursal under PM SVAnidhi.” 

“VC, DDA was advised to fast track the implementation of in-situ rehabilitation vertical of PM Awas Yojana,” he tweeted.

