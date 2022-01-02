STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records 3,194 new COVID cases, positivity rate jumps to 4.59 per cent

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that though the number of cases is rising rapidly, there is no need to panic.

Published: 02nd January 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital on Sunday recorded 3,194 fresh cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 4.59 per cent. The numbers are the highest since May 22.

Along with this, a total of 351 Omicron cases were recorded on Sunday, the second highest in the country after Maharashtra. Out of the 351, 57 patients have been discharged.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Sunday, one person has died due to Covid, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,109. On January 1, the city recorded 2,716 fresh cases of Covid- 19, a spike of 51 per cent over December 31.

Going by the Graded Response Action Plan prepared by the government, if the positivity rate is 5 per cent for two consecutive days, a ‘Red’ alert can be sounded. Delhi is just 0.41 per cent away from reaching the red alert phase. 

According to a senior official, a call on whether the ‘Red’ alert should be issued or not will be taken in a day or two considering there has been no major uptick in hospitalisation of patients.

“An uptick in hospitalization has not been observed so far that is why we are waiting on what has to be done. We will take a call in a day or two but the citizens still need to follow restrictions to prevent any further increase in numbers,” the official added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that though the number of cases is rising rapidly, there is “no need to panic”.

Data indicates that the impact of the virus in this phase is far less than what it was in the second wave, he said.

“Only 246 hospital beds were occupied yesterday and all the cases are mild and asymptomatic,” Kejriwal said. The number of oxygen beds occupied is 82.

“The government is prepared with 37,000 beds. I just want to tell you that all new cases are with mild symptoms, asymptomatic, so there is no need to panic,” he added.

A total of 4,759 patients are in home isolation and 307 patients are admitted in hospitals. Out of them, 195 are in a dedicated Covid care center, 150 are mild or asymptomatic patients, 94 are on oxygen support and 4 on ventilator support.

According to the health bulletin, 69,650 tests were conducted on Sunday out of which 59,897 were RT PCR tests, while 9,753 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp