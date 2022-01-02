STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Most COVID cases are mild, do not need hospitalisation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that the current wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its new variant, omicron, is 'very mild', yet people need to be cautious.

Published: 02nd January 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday.

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 test in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the current wave of Covid-19 pandemic and its new variant, omicron, is “very mild,” yet people need to be cautious.

During a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that so far a total of 6,300 cases have been reported in the city, but only 82 beds with oxygen facilities are occupied, as most patients are recovering at home.

“Omicron is a very mild variant of covid. Data shows how oxygen beds, ventilators are lying vacant even with a high spread in cases. The situation is not worth panicking over. We need to maintain caution. Please wear masks, follow social distancing and regularly wash hands with soap,” he said. 

On Sunday, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin, 3,194 fresh covid cases were reported — the highest single-day spike since May 22 last year.

Kejriwal said, “99.78% covid beds are vacant in Delhi hospitals, but we are still making preparations for 37,000 beds to stay ahead of the virus. The situation is significantly better than the second wave. Back then, 1,700 oxygen beds, 231 ventilators were occupied, while at present, only 82 beds and 5 ventilators have been needed so far.”

Kejriwal said that covid numbers are jumping up day by day, however, there is no need to panic, but there is a need to maintain caution.

He said, “On December 29, we saw 923 cases, on December 30,  1,313 cases, on December 31, 1,796 cases, and then the cases jumped by a thousand on January 1, 2022, to be recorded at 2,796. The numbers are likely to stay up.”

He said active cases translate into the total number of patients in the state at present. There are a total of 6,360 active cases in Delhi.

Three days back on December 29, there were 2,191 active cases. Roughly, there has been a rise of approximately 4,000 active cases over three days. But, on December 29, 262 hospital beds were occupied by Covid patients and now it has dropped down to 247 cases on January 1.

Less than 1% oxygen bed occupancy despite increase in COVID-19 cases

Active cases rose from 2,000 on Dec 29 to 6,000 on Jan 1

82 oxygen beds occupied while 99.72% remain vacant

Govt prepared with 37,000 such beds

March 27 last year

6,600 active cases

1,150 Oxygen beds occupied

145  Patients on ventilator support

April 1 last year

2,700 active cases

1,700 Oxygen beds occupied

231  Patients on ventilator support

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus Omicron Delhi coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp