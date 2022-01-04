STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID surge in Delhi: AIIMS cancels winter vacation of its faculty members

Earlier, the institute had also extended the tenure of resident doctors for one month in view of the pandemic surge.

Hospital Beds

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has cancelled the winter vacation of its faculty members, which was supposed to take place from January 5 to January 10, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the national capital. 

“All faculty members are requested to join back their duty with immediate effect at the AIIMS, New Delhi accordingly,” said an office memorandum issued by the administrative officer.

The decision has been taken amid the increase in Covid numbers in the capital. 

On Monday, 4099 fresh Covid cases were recorded.

During the extension period, the resident and fellows will be exclusively posted to work in the Covid-19 areas.

The institute is also amping up contingency action and it will be operational December 31. Under this, the OPD services will be affected as only those patients with prior appointments will be registered and seen by doctors.

