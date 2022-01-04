STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Air quality improves as winds pick up pace, respite likely for two days

Air quality is likely to remain so over the next two days owing to easterly winds blowing in the city, carrying moisture that further allows trapping of pollutants.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality improved marginally to ‘very poor,’ on Monday, as winds picked up slightly. Air quality is likely to remain so over the next two days owing to easterly winds blowing in the city, carrying moisture that further allows trapping of pollutants.

Delhi’s overall air quality on Monday was 387 in the ‘upper end of the very poor’ zone, as against 404 on Sunday in the ‘severe’ range, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It was the first severe air quality day recorded this January.

Officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the deterioration to a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the northwest region. While winds picked up slightly, it wasn’t enough to result in any major improvement in air quality. 

“A Western Disturbance (WD) is impacting the Western Himalayan Region, which is impacting the northern plains as well. Although this WD is feeble and the impact will wane away soon, whenever there is a WD approaching , the winds slow down and humidity levels rise because of partly cloudy skies,” said a senior IMD scientist.

“Winds dying down and high moisture in the atmosphere allow accumulation of pollutants while there is no dispersion as such, which results in high pollution levels.” 

Temperatures are likely to remain high over the next few days because of WD and moisture-laden easterly winds blowing over the city. Air quality is likely to remain so over the next two days.

It is likely to improve significantly with another WD likely to affect the region during January 5-7, which is expected to be strong and may result in showers. 

“An intense Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region during January 4-7, with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over plains of northwest India, including parts of Delhi around January 5-7, which may clean up the atmosphere of hing up pollutants” the official said. 

Delhi saw the longest bad air spell in December with six consecutive ‘severe’ air quality days and a fortnight of ‘very poor’ days.

The air quality had improved briefly on account of good winds, but again returned to ‘very poor’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Pollution Delhi Air Quality
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp