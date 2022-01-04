Mercedes-Benz GLA 200: Luxury on wheels

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 has grown up and sports a larger, more proportionate stance as compared to its predecessor.

The higher roof and rounded design give it a sporty young appeal, which has led to its popularity and why it is literally flying off the shelves! The GLA 200 rides on 18-inch alloys, has an imposing front grille with a large Mercedes-Benz logo smacked in the middle. Bringing the design together is the rear with a chrome diffuser and LED tail lamps.

Interior

The cabin is well laid out and has that plush feeling you associate with a Mercedes Benz. The front seats are electronically adjustable and have memory settings for different drivers. Additionally, you can adjust lumbar support.

The rear seats are nicely contoured and they can accommodate two adults. The panoramic sunroof plays its role in taking the onboard experience up a notch. The cabin has an upmarket feel to it with quality materials used to craft each element.

Tech

You get a digital instrument cluster with multiple screens to browse through to access vital information. It is intuitive and easy to use with controls mounted on the steering.

Next up is the massive 10.25-inch infotainment display from which you get access to navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and even colour settings to change the lighting in the cabin! The Mercedes Benz MBUX telematics solution is also on board. Other key elements are wireless charging, USB-C ports, and a climate control system.

Performance

The potent 1.3 litre petrol motor delivers a healthy 163 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. You get multiple drive modes, and it can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 8.7 seconds. It is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission which does an excellent job of seamlessly shifting gears.

Take it out for a spin and you will be surprised with the machine’s agility. The ride quality and the feeling of the steering are commendable. As far as mileage is concerned, the GLA 200 delivers about 13.4 kmpl on average and that is a great feat!

Verdict

It is quite the package and comes with a ton of safety features including seven airbags, ABS, ESP, pedestrian warning and attention alerts.

Despite being an entry level offering, it feels every bit like a Mercedes, after all, it gives you everything you are looking for — badge value, performance, refinement and of course luxury!

From Rs 40 lakh onwards.