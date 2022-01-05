STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Telemetry device for oxygen supply

According to an official release by the ministry of health, with the help of telemetry devices, live monitoring will be done through Covid-19 War Room.

Published: 05th January 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telemetry Devices On Oxygen Tanks

Telemetry Devices On Oxygen Tanks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the government has issued orders to install telemetry devices on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals for the smooth functioning and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the city.

According to an official release by the ministry of health, with the help of telemetry devices, live monitoring will be done through Covid-19 War Room.

“Delhi government issues an action plan for the smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply. Telemetry devices are being installed on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals in the city. Live monitoring will be done through Covid-19 War Room. This will help in monitoring how much oxygen is available in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to the needy hospital in time in case of emergency,” said the release.

Telemetry devices are installed in these liquid medical oxygen tanks so that they can be monitored on a 
real-time basis. 

The telemetry device will help in transmitting the live information of the amount of oxygen present in each liquid medical oxygen tank to the war room of the Delhi government.

 This will help in finding out how much oxygen is left in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to that hospital in time.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is also planning to install 100 with-remote telemetry devices Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks in 53 major hospitals of Delhi with a total capacity of 845.92 MT so that real-time monitoring of the oxygen available in the hospitals can be done.

Steps taken

  • Telemetry devices being installed on oxygen tanks of govt and private hospitals

  • Govt issues an action plan for smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply

  • Telemetry devices will be installed in the oxygen tanks of 53 big government and private hospitals

  • Real-time oxygen stock monitoring will be done through these telemetry devices installed in tanks It will help in supplying oxygen as per the need and ensure transparency

  • Live monitoring of oxygen levels will be done through the Delhi Government COVID War Room

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telemetry Device Delhi COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp