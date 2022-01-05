Delhi: Telemetry device for oxygen supply

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the government has issued orders to install telemetry devices on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals for the smooth functioning and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply in the city.

According to an official release by the ministry of health, with the help of telemetry devices, live monitoring will be done through Covid-19 War Room.

“Delhi government issues an action plan for the smooth running and real-time monitoring of oxygen supply. Telemetry devices are being installed on oxygen tanks of 53 government and private hospitals in the city. Live monitoring will be done through Covid-19 War Room. This will help in monitoring how much oxygen is available in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to the needy hospital in time in case of emergency,” said the release.

Telemetry devices are installed in these liquid medical oxygen tanks so that they can be monitored on a

real-time basis.

The telemetry device will help in transmitting the live information of the amount of oxygen present in each liquid medical oxygen tank to the war room of the Delhi government.

This will help in finding out how much oxygen is left in which hospital so that oxygen can be delivered to that hospital in time.

The Aam Aadmi Party government is also planning to install 100 with-remote telemetry devices Liquid Medical Oxygen Storage Tanks in 53 major hospitals of Delhi with a total capacity of 845.92 MT so that real-time monitoring of the oxygen available in the hospitals can be done.

