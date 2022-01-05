Tech corner

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

This excellent air purifier kills 99.99 per cent airborne bacteria, mould, and viruses. It comes with a powerful washable filter, which is eco-friendly and reusable. It is also quiet, has wheels, and uses TPA technology to destroy air pollutants.  airdogusa.com

Lyric Percussive Massager

Lyric is a sleek percussive massaging device that offers pain relief and relaxation. Based on vibroacoustic science, the Lyric temporarily relieves muscle pain, shifts stress, and enhances positive emotions. experiencelyric.com

INBASE Urban Fab

Here’s a smartwatch aimed squarely at kids. Available in eye-popping colours, the watch is designed for five to 15 year olds. Hundreds of watch faces are available, along with multiple alarms, built-in games, IP 68 rating for durability, and a number of health functions. The battery also lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. inbasetech.in

