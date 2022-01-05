Women achievers to be felicitated at Azadi fest this month

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Felicitation of women achievers under 20 years of age, launch of new schemes for girl child, mega function to pay tribute to martyrs and a mashal processions in Cuttack on birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose are among the highlights of the events and activities scheduled this month under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at a function being organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on January 24, while home minister Amit Shah will be present at the main commemorative event in Cuttack, the birthplace of Bose, on January 23.

As part of the activities on National Girl Child Day on January 24, the achievements of ministries in empowering girls will be highlighted and 75 young women achievers will be bestowed recognition, said a government official.

“The ministries of external affairs and information & broadcasting are part of the Bose anniversary celebrations. Several events are also proposed in Singapore, Myanmar and other South-East Asian countries. Besides, a week-long programme by Central Armed Police Forces and 75 mashal processions are planned which will congregate at Cuttack,” said a government official.

On Republic Day, the Ministry of Defence will hold a function, ‘Shaheed Ko Shat Shat Naman’, in which families of martyrs will be invited. The ministry will honour 75 officers or jawans from each of three service wings on the occasion.

Tourism ministry officials said a big event was planned on January 25, which is celebrated as National Tourism Day, in Pochampally, a village on the outskirts of Hyderabad known for its weavers and fabric.

The village was accorded the Best World Tourism Village tag by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.