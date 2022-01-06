COVID surge: Delhi government cancels leave of all department officers, staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday issued directions to cancel all leaves granted except medical leaves to all officials and staffers in all government departments and offices, to avert a dearth in manpower following the surge in Covid-19.

It further directed that no leave shall be granted to officers and staffers, nor shall they be allowed to leave station, until further orders.

Considering the increasing number of Covid and Omicron cases and positivity rate crossing 6 per cent which indicates red alert, the government took this decision.

“The DDMA order also brings out the grimness of the situation and has mentioned further steps in order to be taken for containment of the spread,” the order stated.

As per the order, all officials and staffers shall work from home as the DDMA has identified essential and emergency services which shall continue to function during the period of closure.

Besides, private offices will function with 50 per cent capacity.

“It is anticipated that the containment of Covid 19 pandemic shall now involve the huge mobilisation of human resources at various levels in the government of NCT of Delhi,” the order stated.