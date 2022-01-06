STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi COVID crisis: Staff shortage as government hospital doctors test positive

This has led to a serious shortage of staff at a time when the doctors are already functioning at 60 percent capacity because of the pending NEET PG counselling. 

Published: 06th January 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a man at a marketplace in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  As the cases rise and hospitalisation is increasing, the authorities are ramping up hospitals with oxygen plants, beds, etc.

However, one major thing which is in shortage is the number of doctors and staff.

The doctors and staff have also been tested positive with the infection and a number of them across major government hospitals are in isolation.

According to a doctor in Safdarjung, around 45 doctors have tested positive including resident doctors and senior faculties.

Doctors from departments including gynecology, anesthesia, medicine and microbiology have been infected by the variant.

This has led to a serious shortage of staff at a time when the doctors are already functioning at 60 percent capacity because of the pending NEET PG counselling. 

Dr Anuj Agarwal, a senior resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said that if the cases keep on rising like this, a more severe staff shortage can be expected.

“Even if the Supreme Court decides the case and the counselling begins, it will take a month for doctors to join hospitals and take care of patients. Counselling has multiple sessions, first is All India round state round 1, 2 and then mop up round which takes a month-long time. With spike in cases, it will reach a new height affecting the health services badly,” Anuj added.

Meanwhile, the number of doctors and staff testing Covid-19 positive at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) reached 100.

They are now in isolation and will take a week’s time to recover. At Lok Nayak Hospital, at least 14 doctors have tested positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown Omicron
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp