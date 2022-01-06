Delhi COVID crisis: Staff shortage as government hospital doctors test positive

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the cases rise and hospitalisation is increasing, the authorities are ramping up hospitals with oxygen plants, beds, etc.

However, one major thing which is in shortage is the number of doctors and staff.

The doctors and staff have also been tested positive with the infection and a number of them across major government hospitals are in isolation.

According to a doctor in Safdarjung, around 45 doctors have tested positive including resident doctors and senior faculties.

Doctors from departments including gynecology, anesthesia, medicine and microbiology have been infected by the variant.

This has led to a serious shortage of staff at a time when the doctors are already functioning at 60 percent capacity because of the pending NEET PG counselling.

Dr Anuj Agarwal, a senior resident doctor at Safdarjung Hospital said that if the cases keep on rising like this, a more severe staff shortage can be expected.

“Even if the Supreme Court decides the case and the counselling begins, it will take a month for doctors to join hospitals and take care of patients. Counselling has multiple sessions, first is All India round state round 1, 2 and then mop up round which takes a month-long time. With spike in cases, it will reach a new height affecting the health services badly,” Anuj added.

Meanwhile, the number of doctors and staff testing Covid-19 positive at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) reached 100.

They are now in isolation and will take a week’s time to recover. At Lok Nayak Hospital, at least 14 doctors have tested positive.