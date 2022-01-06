Refurbished first runway to drastically reduce operation time in Delhi Airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The rehabilitation work of the British-era runway (9/27), also known as the first runway of the Delhi airport has been completed, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), its handler, said on Wednesday.

“The refurbished runway has been handed over to Air Traffic Control (ATC) for commercial operations since December 24, last year,” DIAL issued a statement.

It added that the newly rehabilitated runway complies with category-I (CAT-I) Instrument Landing System (ILS), that assists pilots while landing an aircraft in low visibility conditions.

The rehabilitation work was taken up as part of the Delhi airport’s Phase 3A Expansion project, according to DIAL.

“Post the completion of this project, the passenger handling capacity at the airport will increase to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the airside capacity will enhance to handle 140 MPPA,” DIAL — the GMR-led consortium said.

I Prabhakar Rao, deputy managing Director, GMR Group, said, “The British-era runway was rehabilitated and made operational for commercial operations as part of DIAL’s effort to enhance the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport to make it future-ready. The newly rehabilitated runway will have a design life of 20 years, and would be instrumental in handling the increased air traffic movements (ATMs) once pre-pandemic level traffic returns to Delhi Airport.”

He further said that the British constructed the 2,816 metre-long and 60 metre-wide runway in pre-Independence era, and used it during World War II.

The runway, which is on the Northern side of Delhi Airport, has a network of total nine taxiways out of which six are connecting taxiways and three are rapid exit taxiways.

DIAL has also realigned a brand new 3.5 km-long taxiway, which is parallel to runway 09/27. This will reduce Runway Occupancy Time (ROT) and improve the traffic flow.

