STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR

AMID the surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and adjoining areas in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Published: 07th January 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Kumar Bhalla

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo | Doordarshan)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and adjoining areas in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, senior officials of the Delhi government, health experts, officials from Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting which lasted for more than an hour. 

The home secretary took stock the available number of hospital beds, oxygen and other medical infrastructure in Delhi-NCR, an official said. The states apprised the centre of their preparations and the steps taken to deal with the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The home secretary is believed to have asked the three states to be ready with contingency plans and assured them of all help, a home ministry official said. 

Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in its caseload since May 8 when 17,364 cases were reported with 23.34 per cent positivity rate.  The number of active cases of the infection has crossed the 1,000-mark in Delhi’s adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The highest number of 511 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad reported 255 new cases. Haryana reported 2,176 cases on Wednesday, including 1,178 from Gurugram. NCR districts Faridabad and Sonipat reported 259 and 131 Covid cases respectively on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Ajay Kumar Bhalla Delhi COVID Delhi COVID situation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp