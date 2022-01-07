Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla reviews COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi and adjoining areas in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, senior officials of the Delhi government, health experts, officials from Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting which lasted for more than an hour.

The home secretary took stock the available number of hospital beds, oxygen and other medical infrastructure in Delhi-NCR, an official said. The states apprised the centre of their preparations and the steps taken to deal with the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The home secretary is believed to have asked the three states to be ready with contingency plans and assured them of all help, a home ministry official said.

Delhi recorded 15,097 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in its caseload since May 8 when 17,364 cases were reported with 23.34 per cent positivity rate. The number of active cases of the infection has crossed the 1,000-mark in Delhi’s adjoining Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The highest number of 511 fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh was reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday. Neighbouring Ghaziabad reported 255 new cases. Haryana reported 2,176 cases on Wednesday, including 1,178 from Gurugram. NCR districts Faridabad and Sonipat reported 259 and 131 Covid cases respectively on Wednesday.