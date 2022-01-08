4 mentally ill women die within fortnight at Noida shelter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four mentally-challenged women residing in a government shelter home operating in Noida have died within a fortnight, prompting the district administration to order a probe in the matter.

The shelter home, the only such facility in the city, is located in Sector 34 and the matter has also been reported to the Sector 24 police station.

According to district probation officer Atul Kumar Soni, “The four women were mentally challenged and were suffering from seizures. They were being treated by Dr. Tanuja Gupta with the district hospital. Necessary medicines were given to them by two nurses of the hospital.”

The first death took place on December 20 when a 50-year-old inmate died, followed by the death of another 50-year-old woman on December 23, that of a 25-year-old woman on December 30 and a 30-year-old woman on January 3, Soni said.

Citing the post mortem report findings, police officials said two of the women died of heart attacks, while one had a prolonged illness and the other because of tuberculosis. At present, there are 114 inmates in the shelter home for unidentified mentally-challenged women, who are admitted to the facility through a first-class magistrate.