A deserted future for Delhi restaurants

With weekend curfew in place, restaurants are back looking at a bleak future. They had just about started recovering after the second wave.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With a weekend curfew in place, restaurants are back looking at a bleak future. They had just about started recovering after the second wave. But with the Covid-19 situation getting bad again, these eateries are staring at added financial stress.

At present, restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 50% capacity on weekdays. Also, business hours have been curtailed following the rise in cases. They can deliver online orders during the weekend curfew, but not all have that facility.

“Weekend is the only time for working people to step out. As it is, business at night is dwindling. Weekend lockdown should not be imposed. Lots of outlets at Khan Market don’t cater to takeaway orders. Not all have a business module of delivery,” said Anshu Tandon, president of Khan Market Restaurants Association.

Even delivering online orders is not a smooth process. “Restaurants are allowed to deliver food but some of them are facing problems in getting passes,” said Kabir Suri, National Restaurants Association of India.
Some feel this defies logic. “There is no use of weekend curfews when metro and bus services are allowed in full capacity. Why restrict restaurants in that case?” said Priyank Sujhija of NRAI, who owns Lord of Drinks, Diablo, Plum, among others. 

