Nine Covid deaths in New Delhi, highest in six months

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city on Friday reported nine deaths due to Covid-19, the highest since June 17 last year. According to doctors, most of these patients had co-morbid conditions such as chronic kidney disorder, polytrauma, neurosurgical problems, etc.

A total of 17,335 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded and as per doctors, the majority of patients were not from the airport but from the city itself. “Most of the cases we are receiving now are from the city and not from the airport. These patients have co-morbid conditions, post which they came to hospitals to get tests done and tested positive,” said a doctor working with a government hospital.

The doctor added that a number of hospitalised patients were also those who were in home isolation earlier but shifted to hospitals when their condition got severe. The positivity rate increased to 17.73 per cent, from Thursday’s 15.34 per cent, an increase of 2.39 per cent. Around 97,762 tests were conducted in the

past 24 hours.

The hospitalisation rate is increasing steadily along with the rise in fresh cases and 1,390 patients were occupying hospital beds in the city on Friday. There were 30 more in dedicated Covid care centres. Of the total patients, 286 were in oxygen beds and 31 were on ventilator support.

Discrepancies were reported in the Delhi government’s health bulletin data and the numbers shown on the Delhi Corona app. According to the app, as of 9.40 pm on Friday, 1,352 patients occupied oxygen beds, 232 ICU beds and 87 patients occupied ventilator-supported beds in hospitals designated with Covid-19 wards. With 20,695 patients in home isolation, the numbers increased 6.3 times, as against 3,248 patients on January 1.

As per Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the government implemented strict rules for the prevention of Covid-19, such as the closure of gymnasiums, schools, colleges etc. Earlier on Friday, the health minister had predicted that the city will report over 17,000 cases and the positivity rate will to surge to 17 per cent.

According to the press release issued by the Delhi government, compared to the first wave, this time the number of patients admitted to hospitals has reduced by six times.

Several Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed in the city as the surge continues. A weekend curfew from 10 pm today to 5 am on Monday has also been put in place. Only establishments dealing in essential services will be allowed to function during these hours.

Hospitalised with worsening health

A government hospital doctor said a number of hospitalised patients were also those who were in home isolation earlier but were shifted to hospitals when their condition got severe.