North Delhi municipal corporation selling assets cheap: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday alleged that the BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been selling properties worth crores to fill up their own pockets.

He stated that the North MCD’s 2021-22 budget had a target of earning Rs 600 crore by selling assets but the BJP councillors increased it to Rs 935 crore.

“This year’s budget had a target of Rs 400 crore, BJP councillors drastically increased it to Rs 1,851 crore. Under their corrupt regime, many corporation assets are sold for just 20 per cent of their market value. AAP condemns this end-of-season sale being run by the BJP in its last days in the municipal corporation,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said, “If the BJP leaders are saying the move will bring in Rs 935 crore that means, they are selling off properties worth at least Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore. They have conspired to take away very high-value assets from the corporation to benefit private players.”

However, North MCD mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh did not respond to the allegations and questions. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Bhardwaj’s statement is a blatant lie as actually in yesterday’s meeting the budget for the ensuing year 2022-23 was presented and not for the current year 2021-22.

The ensuing year 2022-23 will be by and large effective after civic polls in April 2022.” He said, “The Rs 935 crore anticipated revenue will not just come from property sale but from several other heads mentioned in budget discussions.”