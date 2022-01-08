STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi municipal corporation selling assets cheap: AAP

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj that the North MCD’s 2021-22 budget had a target of earning Rs 600 crore by selling assets but the BJP councillors increased it to Rs 935 crore.

Published: 08th January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday alleged that the BJP ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been selling properties worth crores to fill up their own pockets.
He stated that the North MCD’s 2021-22 budget had a target of earning Rs 600 crore by selling assets but the BJP councillors increased it to Rs 935 crore.

“This year’s budget had a target of Rs 400 crore, BJP councillors drastically increased it to Rs 1,851 crore. Under their corrupt regime, many corporation assets are sold for just 20 per cent of their market value. AAP condemns this end-of-season sale being run by the BJP in its last days in the municipal corporation,” said Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said, “If the BJP leaders are saying the move will bring in Rs 935 crore that means, they are selling off properties worth at least Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore. They have conspired to take away very high-value assets from the corporation to benefit private players.”

However, North MCD mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh did not respond to the allegations and questions. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Bhardwaj’s statement is a blatant lie as actually in yesterday’s meeting the budget for the ensuing year 2022-23 was presented and not for the current year 2021-22.

The ensuing year 2022-23 will be by and large effective after civic polls in April 2022.” He said, “The Rs 935 crore anticipated revenue will not just come from property sale but from several other heads mentioned in budget discussions.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North MCD North MCD asset sale Aam Aadmi Party Saurabh Bhardwaj North Delhi Munivipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp