Odd-even: Delhi Disaster Management Authority orders shop numbering

The district magistrates and zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that shops open in strict compliance with the odd-even system. 

Published: 08th January 2022 09:08 AM

Crowd not maintaining social distancing at Lajpat Nagar market and Chandni Chowk on Friday, Jan 7, 2022

Crowd not maintaining social distancing at Lajpat Nagar market and Chandni Chowk on Friday, Jan 7, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ten days after imposing the odd-even policy of opening shops in city markets, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has found that establishments in malls and zonal markets in the city are flouting Covid-19 norms.

Taking note of this, the DDMA on Friday issued a fresh set of instructions to all district magistrates, asking them to carry out the exercise of numbering all shops under their jurisdiction within 24 hours. The district magistrates and zonal deputy commissioners have been asked to ensure that shops open in strict compliance with the odd-even system. 

“All district magistrates shall maintain documentary evidence of the exercise of numbering in each market. Field functionaries should be instructed to monitor the same at the ground level on a daily basis and shall ensure strict enforcement without fail,” read the DDMA order.

The DDMA observed that the instructions issued on December 28 were not properly followed by the shops, malls and weekly markets. “Further, it is also observed that more than one weekly market per day per zone are functioning and no information is available with the district disaster management authorities and other authorities concerned for monitoring,” read the order.

People not abiding by Covid-appropriate rules

The DDMA said all the authorities concerned will ensure that only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone shall be allowed to function in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/ Delhi cantonment board. Also, the DMs shall obtain the list of all permitted weekly markets in their areas from the zonal deputy commissioner of corporations, secretary, NDMC and CEO, and inform the DDMA through email by Saturday.

It also stated that all necessary steps shall be taken to avoid overcrowding in markets, malls, restaurants, bus stops, ISBTs etc. On January 6, the North East District authority had shut two markets —Puhshta Market in Sonia Vihar and Mukund Vihar in Karawal Nagar — for violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandi Chowk Market traders’ association, said, “I shared a list of weekly bazaars and non-hawking and non-squatting areas with the SP and district magistrate. These illegal encroachers should be removed with immediate effect.”

STRICT GUIDELINES FOR MARKETS
The DDMA said all the authorities concerned will ensure that only one authorised weekly market (up to the limit of 50% of the allowed vendors at normal time) per day per zone shall be allowed to function in all three municipal corporations/ NDMC/ Delhi cantonment board. 

