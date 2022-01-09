STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mohalla clinic in Delhi blamed as toddler falls sick after taking unprescribed syrup

Published: 09th January 2022 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

A mohalla clinic set up by the AAP government in New Delhi

A mohalla clinic set up by the AAP government in New Delhi. (File photo| EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In yet another case of dextromethorphan poisoning, a toddler was taken seriously ill after she was given dextromethorphan syrup by a mohalla clinic in the city. The toddler's parents rushed her to Kalawati Saran Hospital on Thursday evening where she was put on a ventilator after suffering a respiratory failure. The toddler is now in stable condition.

This comes despite a notice by the Directorate General of Health Services to all dispensaries and mohalla clinics of not prescribing the medicine to children less than four years of age and also advising the withdrawal of the drug manufactured by Omega Pharma in larger public interest.

In September last year, three children had died at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital after consuming a cough suppressant allegedly prescribed by mohalla clinic doctors, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an inquiry into the matter.

According to officials, the central government-run Kalawati Hospital had reported 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six from June 29 to November 21.

The remaining 13 kids recovered at the hospital. Dextromethorphan is a commonly available over-the-counter drug but is not prescribed to children below six years of age.

According to health officials deputed at one of the mohalla clinics, the victims, who were below six years of age, were given dextromethorphan despite a previous communication by senior officials not to prescribe it.

Health Minister Satyendra Jain had also terminated the services of three doctors over the deaths of children and had ordered a probe into the incident. Dextromethorphan is one of the most widely used cough suppressants.

Often, cough syrups containing dextromethorphan can cause side effects when mixed with anti-allergic medicines. The consumption of high doses of the drug can lead to insomnia, dilated pupils, restlessness, dizziness, shallow breathing and diarrhea, among others.

Not obeying rules of senior officials

