'Go among people, tell them how AAP reshaped governance': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's poll pitch

NEW DELHI: Showcasing how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had transformed schools, hospitals, roads, electricity-water supply in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his government will follow the 'Delhi model' of governance in other states, too, if voted into power.

Addressing party volunteers in the poll-bound states, AAP national convener Kejriwal said, "Election is not a medium to change the government but it is a chance to bring about a change in society and the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realise that you are performing a patriotic task."

"When you go out for an election campaign with this intention, then a new and an honest system will be implemented in the coming days by uprooting the current corrupt system. In Delhi, we have shown that change is possible," he added.

He said, "Go among the people to tell them how we have transformed schools, hospitals, roads, electricity-water supply; convince them that AAP will implement the same radical changes when elected in their state. The idea being in government translates to ministers and MLAs enjoying free services while the public runs from pillar to post; AAP will change this definition."

The CM emphasised that election campaigning should be an opportunity to commit to Seva. "Whenever you go to someone's house - first ask them how they’re doing. Before asking for votes, if they need any help, first do that. Consider this to be an opportunity to commit yourselves to service," he said.