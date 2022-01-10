STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Go among people, tell them how AAP reshaped governance': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's poll pitch

Ahead of Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, the AAP chief emphasised that election campaigning should be an opportunity to commit to Seva.

Published: 10th January 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showcasing how the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had transformed schools, hospitals, roads, electricity-water supply in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his government will follow the 'Delhi model' of governance in other states, too, if voted into power.

Addressing party volunteers in the poll-bound states, AAP national convener Kejriwal said, "Election is not a medium to change the government but it is a chance to bring about a change in society and the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realise that you are performing a patriotic task."

"When you go out for an election campaign with this intention, then a new and an honest system will be implemented in the coming days by uprooting the current corrupt system. In Delhi, we have shown that change is possible," he added.

He said, "Go among the people to tell them how we have transformed schools, hospitals, roads, electricity-water supply; convince them that AAP will implement the same radical changes when elected in their state. The idea being in government translates to ministers and MLAs enjoying free services while the public runs from pillar to post; AAP will change this definition."

The CM emphasised that election campaigning should be an opportunity to commit to Seva. "Whenever you go to someone's house - first ask them how they’re doing. Before asking for votes, if they need any help, first do that. Consider this to be an opportunity to commit yourselves to service," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi model aap Assembly elections 2022 assembly polls
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp