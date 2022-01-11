18,000 frontline workers, 60 and above with illness receive booster doses in Delhi

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 18,000 frontline workers and those above 60 years with underlying illnesses received the booster doses across the national capital on Monday. According to the data available on the CoWin dashboard, by 6 pm, 18,714 elderly citizens along with frontline workers had taken the booster jabs also known as ‘precaution dose’.

Healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years with underlying illnesses — but not needing doctors’ certificates — were declared qualified for the third dose. Homologous vaccine — the same that a person has received in the previous two doses — was given to the people visiting vaccination camps.

However, footfall was low as many had not completed the nine-month gap between the second dose and the booster dose. As per the directions, eligible candidates were required to register to get the ‘precautionary dose.’

For Vijay Manchanda, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, the news of booster shots available for those above 60 years of age gave him a new lease of life. He immediately came and received the jab. “I have more willpower to live now,” says Manchanda (70), who got his booster jab from LNC hospital in Lajpat Nagar. “Now I’ll bring my wife as well for the booster dose. I got my registration done from the CoWin app itself and had received an SMS on my phone number to get the precaution dose,” Manchanda adds.

At the same hospital, J L Poori could not get his jab. “I had come here with the hope that I would get the booster shot, but the staff told me that I still had two more days to go for completion of my nine-month gap,” said Poori. At several hospitals, including PSMS Hospital, Kalkaji, the booster shots were not made available to the public, due to which many people had to go away. “We have got the doses, but will start the booster vaccination programme from Tuesday,” said a hospital official under anonymity.

At many hospitals, only those who had come after getting themselves registered through the CoWin app were given booster shots. But at many places, walk-ins were conducted, including Maulana Azad Medical College. Attar Singh, a 59-year-old Delhi Police official, also got his booster shot at MAMC. “I am happy and relieved that I have got the dose as numbers are rising again. Most of the time we are on duty so it is important for us to get the third dose,” said Singh.

Phool Singh, 43, a frontline worker and employee of the same hospital did not waste time in getting his ‘precautionary jab’. “Numbers are rising daily and that is why I did not delay. As I am deployed at the testing lab, it is important for me to get jabbed,” said 43-year-old Phool Singh.