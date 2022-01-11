Delhi: Authorities order closure of all private offices, suggest work from home amid rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, issued revised guidelines considering the rising Covid cases, directing that all private offices in the national capital, except those under the exempted category, shall follow work from home.

Previously, the DDMA had advised private-run offices to ensure that at least 50 per cent of their staff will function from home.

ALSO READ: Restaurants, bars shut in Delhi, takeaway services to continue

On January 10, the DDMA had also ordered closure of bars and restaurants in the city allowing only take-away services.

Delhi had reported a slight dip in the Covid cases but with 17 deaths and a higher positivity rate.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 22,751 cases with a 23.53% positivity rate. However, the chief minister had announced that he will not impose any lockdown in the city if people continue to wear masks.