Delhi court acquits 4 in riot case, says it has no trust in cop testimonies

NEW DELHI: A court has acquitted four men in a riot case, saying it feels ‘absolute loath’ to place any trust on the testimonies of two prosecution witnesses — a constable and a head constable — on the crucial aspect of identification of the rioters.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat acquitted Dinesh Yadav, Tinku, Sahil and Sandeep in a case related to robbing, vandalising and setting a house and shop on fire at the Bhagirathi Vihar area during February 26, 2020, riots in the city.

The case was registered against them on the basis of two complaints filed by Afzal Saifi and Shoaib. In his complaint, Saifi claimed that a riotous mob barged into his house, vandalised it, and set it on fire. He approached police with a similar complaint regarding theft at his shop, which was clubbed with Saifi’s complaint.

“In view of the nature of evidence lead by the prosecution, the identification of the accused as rioters who committed loot and arson in the house of PW’1 (Saifi) becomes intensely doubtful,” Bhat stated in his judgment.