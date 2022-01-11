STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's business owners say fresh curbs on restaurants, bars a big setback

Restaurateurs say no clarity about food delivery, maintaining workers will be difficult

Published: 11th January 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Restaurants

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Restaurant industry in the national capital was largely hit yet again with fresh curbs 
being imposed by the Delhi government on Sunday, following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)’s order to close all restaurants and bars in the city.

On December 28, the DDMA had issued the ‘yellow’ alert under the Covid Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), under which restaurants were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity between 8 am and 10 pm. However, a weekend curfew was declared when Covid cases continued to rise.

ALSO READ: Restaurants, bars shut in Delhi, takeaway services to continue

Under this, dine-in was not permitted, but restaurants could make food deliveries. Owing to the major rise in Covid cases and fatalities in the city, the DDMA ordered the closure of restaurants and bars until further orders but allowed only ‘Take-away’ services.

Anshu Tandon, president, Khan Market Welfare Association, said, “There are certain bars and lounges which are there to provide people the ambiance, and don’t offer deliveries. It’ll be a huge setback for them.” He added, “We have about 35 outlets in Khan Market itself. It’s very difficult to say if the whole staff will be kept or not.

It depends on the individual restaurants, but it’s unfair to the staff as to how many times they will be left jobless. People have barely recovered from the losses since the pandemic began” The Delhi co-chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on January 7 had tagged the Chief Minister and Delhi Police requesting intervention in resolving e-pass problems for the F & B industry. “We aren’t getting the passes. We’ll be compelled to shut down delivery as well if this isn’t resolved right away,” tweeted NRAI.

Mohit Nanda, president, Restaurant Association, said, “We are taking no dine out, only take away, but either everything should be shut for 14 days or everything should be allowed to function with restrictions. We can pay our staff for a couple of days, but the electricity bill is also on the rise. Kejriwal should pay for subsidy bills. It’s not even 10 per cent sale for delivery because people prefer to come to restaurants.”
Restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani questioned, “Despite the 50 per cent capacity norms, there are queues in the market with no social distancing reforms. Then, how is this thoughtful?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA restaurant bar Covid
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp