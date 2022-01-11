STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 9,000 challans issued in Delhi on weekend

Authorities in Delhi issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew, according to official data. 

Published: 11th January 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Authorities here issued 8,935 challans and imposed fines worth over Rs 1.76 crore for alleged violation of coronavirus-related norms during the weekend curfew, according to official data. The Delhi Police lodged 751 FIRS under section 188 of the IPC and issued 3,156 challans. The southeast district recorded the highest violations for not wearing masks.

According to data issued by Delhi government, fines worth Rs 74,25,900 were imposed on January 9 for the 3,732 challans issued. Southeast district (748) recorded the highest number of violations by people for not wearing masks at public places, followed by east (696) and north (487). New Delhi District (142) recorded the lowest violations. Northeast, northwest and south districts recorded 149,159 and 153 respectively. 

