STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Situation worsens for Delhi's homeless amid harsh winters, Covid surge

Night shelters have no space, more than 1,50,000 persons live on pavements and in parks 

Published: 11th January 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

People gather in the night shelters.

People gather in the night shelters. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Express)

By Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A large number of homeless continue to sleep out in the open, cold and wet in this harsh weather, as most rain baseras (night shelters) in the city remain full to capacity even as Covid-19 cases, with its highly transmissible Omicron variant, are on the rise.

Kavita Devi (65), who has been living at one such night shelter at southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan for the past eight months, said, “Winter is harsh. Even though in the shelter we got a roof to keep the cold away, there are many other problems. Despite many mobile toilets being there in the vicinity, some are dysfunctional or locked and hence there is a long queue before one can relieve oneself, especially for women it’s a serious problem. Then there is no provision for hot water.”

According to government figures, there are more than 1,50,000 homeless people in the national capital, living on pavements, under the flyover, in parks, stations, in front of hospitals, and public spaces. Sumit Mehta (26), a caretaker at one of the shelters near AIIMS, said, “We provide them with blankets and food twice a day. There are people in this shelter who are here because their family members are getting treated in nearby hospitals.”

“The food is provided to us by Akshapatra Mandir affiliated to Delhi government,” said Kamlesh, a caretaker. There are 10 shelters in total at AIIMS which includes a shelter with the most number of beds called the hanger.“The hanger has 54 beds and people here have come to get cured of their diseases like 
cancer or to get a plastic surgery,” said Shivam, another caretaker.

Aashray Adhikar Abhiyan (AAA), a campaign that addresses the problem of homeless in Delhi, and believes that it is a fundamental right of every citizen to have a home, food, and clothing. Sumit Mehta of AAA said, “We are providing free masks and sanitizers to all the people in shelters.”

“The biggest problem people are facing in covid time is that they are not going out for their earning. There is a separate hall for the people who are going through any health issues, there are overall 58 people in this shelter home,” said Radha, caretaker of Shahri Adhikar Manch. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi homeless Delhi night shelter Delhi basera
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp