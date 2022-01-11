STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Delhi civic body's helpline for home isolation patients

The helpline numbers — 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745 — will remain operational 24x7.

home isolation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday launched a 24x7 Covid helpline — to provide medical assistance to Covid-19 patients in home isolation with tele/video consultation services. 

South Corporation mayor Mukesh Suryan said that keeping in view the surge in cases of Covid-19 and it’s highly transmissible Omicron variant, those isolating themselves at home with mild symptoms have grown in numbers. “We have launched the helpline to provide them medical guidance. Experienced doctors from the SDMC’s health department will provide consultancy services to these patients so that they can get adequate treatment at the right time and recover soon enough from the infection,” said Suryan. 

The helpline numbers — 9999019340, 9999019375, 9999019426 and 9999019745 — will remain operational 24x7. The civic body runs three major hospitals in the city —Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital at Kalkaji, Mata Gujri Medical Centre in Tilak Nagar and Chest Clinic and TB Hospital in Nehru Nagar. According to officials in the civic body’s health department, adequate arrangements have been made at the hospitals to tackle the ongoing third wave. 

“At Mata Gujri Medical Centre, 100 beds have been dedicated for Covid patients, while two oxygen plants have been installed here. At Poornima Sethi Multi Speciality Hospital, 60 beds with oxygen support have been designated for Covid patients, and one oxygen plant has been set up. Besides, 40 beds with oxygen support and a plant has been installed at Chest Clinic and TB Hospital,” said a senior official.

