Ansals tried to delay trial in Uphaar cinema case, say police

The police had earlier told the high court that it has serious objections to the release of the Ansal brothers on account of the third wave of the COVID-19

Uphaar Cinema

Uphaar Cinema (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Tuesday contended before the Delhi High Court that every attempt was made by real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal to delay the trial in the Uphaar cinema evidence tampering case and now they cannot take the ground of old-age for suspension of their seven-year jail terms in the case.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, who was hearing pleas of Ansals seeking suspension of their seven-year jail terms in the evidence tampering case, said the digitalised copy of trial court record be placed before the high court before the next date of hearing on January 14.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing Delhi Police, argued that every attempt was made to delay the trial and repeated court interventions were sought so that the trial proceeds and now after conviction, the Ansals cannot take the ground of old age for suspension of their sentences. 

The police had earlier told the high court that it has serious objections to the release of the Ansal brothers on account of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and had argued that the nature of offence was such that it put the entire system in peril. 

