STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea challenging assumed absolute discretion of Muslim man to give divorce to wife

The woman said such type of discretion allegedly practiced by Muslim husband to give divorce to wife without any reason is misuse of process.

Published: 12th January 2022 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a petition challenging the "assumed absolute discretion" of a Muslim man to give divorce (talaq-ul-sunnat) to his wife at any time without any reason and advocate notice to her.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh issued notice and granted eight weeks time to the Centre to file its reply to the petition.

The Centre was represented through standing counsel Monika Arora in the case.

According to section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, any pronouncement of talaq by a man upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal.

The petitioner woman, in her plea, alleged that the practice is "arbitrary, anti-shariat, unconstitutional, discriminatory and barbaric" and sought that the assumed discretion of husband to give divorce to his wife at any time be declared as arbitrary.

The plea also sought issuance of detailed step by step guidelines in the form of checks and balances on the issue of assumed absolute discretion of the husband to give divorce to his wife at any time without any reason.

It sought direction to declare that the Muslim marriage is not just a mere contract but it is a status.

The plea was filed by a 28-year-old married Muslim woman who said she was deserted by her husband by pronouncing instant 'triple talaq' on August 8 last year and thereafter, she served a legal notice to her husband for restitution of conjugal rights.

The plea said in response to the legal notice, the man has denied pronouncement of instant 'triple talaq' and asked the woman to give him divorce within 15 days from date of receipt of this notice.

The woman said such type of discretion allegedly practiced by Muslim husband to give divorce to wife without any reason is misuse of process.

The lawyer, appearing in the matter had explained that 'Talaq-ul-sunnat' was a revocable form of talaq (divorce) because in this form, the consequences of divorce do not become final at once and there is a possibility of compromise and reconciliation between husband and wife.

However, by simply uttering the word talaq thrice, ends a Muslim marriage.

This instant divorce is called triple talaq and is also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', the lawyer had added.

The Supreme Court had in August 2017 held that practice of triple talaq among Muslims is illegal and unconstitutional.

Later, The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 came into being which makes the practice of instant divorce through triple talaq among Muslims a punishable offence.

In her plea filed in the high court, the woman claimed that she got to know that the man was planning to divorce her for another marriage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court Delhi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp