Despite tax hike withdrawal, BJP MCDs issuing notices: Atishi

“The three corporations raised the fees on trade licenses, factory licenses, health licenses, and commercial, vacant, rented property taxes by three to six times in April 2021,” AAP's Atishi said. 

Published: 12th January 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Tuesday alleged that despite withdrawing the proposal of hiked taxes, the BJP-controlled municipal corporations were issuing show-cause notices to traders demanding lakhs of rupees.

"Following AAP's protests and stir by the traders, the corporations withdrew all taxes in August 2021. Then under which law are the show cause notices being issued on property taxes withdrawn by East Municipal Corporation?"

She added, “We have three show cause notices, seeking property taxes to the tune of Rs 75 lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 22 lakh, respectively, from the traders.” Atishi alleged that in the past 15 years, the BJP had only delivered corrupt practices to the people of Delhi. “But this graft has gone to a new height altogether in the last few months. The reason behind this is the fact that the BJP now knows that the people of Delhi are fed up with it and are on the verge of throwing it out of power. It realises that this is its last chance to fill its pockets,” she alleged.  

AAP’s East Municipal Corporation leader of opposition Manoj Tyagi said, “MCD’s corruption is at an all-time high across Delhi. As a result, the municipal corporations of the city continue to harass shop owners by sending show-cause notices.”

