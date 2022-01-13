STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admissions in JNU through CUET exam from next academic session

Recently, the Delhi University also decided to hold admissions from the next academic session through the CUET.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University in its Academic Council meeting on Wednesday decided to hold admissions through the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) from the next academic session. The decision was ‘overwhelmingly endorsed’ by the members, read the statement issued by Jayant K Tripathi, Director of Admissions.

“During the deliberations in the Academic Council, a large number of members including the Deans of Schools, Centre Chairpersons, and External Members of the Council emphasized that CUET would provide a level playing field to numerous students from across the country reducing the burden of taking several entrance examinations,” it said.

Recently, Delhi University also decided to hold admissions from the next academic session through the CUET. The statement said that the university had earlier in its academic council meeting held in March last year, also decided that whenever the National Testing Agency would hold the CUET, the university would go by it.  The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’’ Association (JNUTA) and the JNU students’ union have expressed their opposition to the decision.

