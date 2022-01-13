STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Data indicates covid cases will go down soon': Delhi Health Minister on Omicron situation

Satyendar Jain while addressing the media said that the rate of hospitalization among Covid patients has been stagnant for the last four days and bed occupancy stood at 15%.

Published: 13th January 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Calling the stangnant hospitilization rate as a good sign, the Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the data indicates that Covid cases will go down soon.

"There is no plan to impose any lockdown considering the situation even when the national capital is expected to report around 27,500 covid cases on January 13," said Jain.

Satyendar Jain on January 12 had said that if the similar situation will persist, there will be some relief in the Covid restrictions imposed by the government.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 27,561 cases with a positivity rate of 26.22% followed by 40 deaths while the city on Jaunary 11 had reported a positivity rate of 25.65% and on January 10, the positvity rate was 25%.

Jain had also stated, "The Covid cases in Delhi continues to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate and the rate of hospital admission of Covid patients has been stagnant, which is a good sign."

Comments

