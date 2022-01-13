STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang busted for duping over 1,000 people in 2 years in fake loan scheme

 The racket was unearthed when a woman, a resident of Rohini Sector 5, made a complaint with police about being cheated of her money. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has arrested 28 people, including 25 women, for allegedly cheating over 1,000 people in the last two years with a fake loan scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Yojana PMRY, officials said on Wednesday.  The racket was unearthed when a woman, a resident of Rohini Sector 5, made a complaint with police about being cheated of her money. 

The woman said she received a call from a man named Satish who introduced himself as a bank employee and offered her a Rs 6 lakh loan under PMRY.  As per the scheme, the woman was asked only to repay Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 1 lakh was supposed to be waived as a subsidy. The accused asked her to transfer Rs 21,500 to avail the loan. Lured by the easy terms, she transferred the amount. Later, the accused stopped picking her calls. Upon her complaint, the bank accounts of the complainant and the accused were checked, and it was found that the money was transferred from the account of Satish Kumar to that of Shubhan Khan. 

Police got a tip-off and conducted a raid on Tuesday at an establishment opposite GTK Depot, Ramgarh, in Jahangirpuri area from where the call centre was being operated. A total 28 people were found working there. Yogesh Mishra, Sunita Sharma, Sushil Bharti and Vijay Bharti were identified as the masterminds, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.  A total of four computers, 19 mobile phones, and one laptop among other equipment were seized, Tayal added. 

