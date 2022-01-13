High ammonia levels in Yamuna  affecting water supply: DJB

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High ammonia levels in the Yamuna due to discharge of pollutants from Haryana led to a 50 per cent reduction in production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants (WTPs), which will affect supply in several parts of the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The WTPs at Chandrawal, Wazirabad and Okhla can treat up to 90 million gallons of water a day, 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively. The ammonia level at the Wazirabad pond is 5 parts per million at present. According to the Bureau of Indian Standards, the acceptable maximum limit of ammonia in drinking water is 0.5 ppm. At present, the Delhi Jal Board has the capacity to treat 0.9 ppm.