Naga probe report in a day or two: Army chief MM Naravane

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General MM Naravane reiterated on Wednesday that the killing of civilians in Mon of Nagaland was highly regrettable. Replying to a question on the army personnel getting any protection under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), General Naravane said, “The inquiry is in its final stages and findings would be submitted in a day or two.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the Eastern Command was quick in ordering an inquiry led by a two-star Major General, added the Chief. “And I would like to clarify that the law of the land is paramount and we would always uphold that and take action as required in upholding the law of the land.” He was speaking at the Indian Army Annual Day conference.

In a case of mistaken identity, a special unit of the Indian Army on December 4 opened fire at a pick-up van carrying miners in Mon district. Six miners were killed on the spot and nine more, including an army soldier, were killed in the violence which followed the incident.

Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Nagaland government on December 30 collected the statements of army officers and jawans involved in the entire incident. “We have been cooperating fully with the SIT and both the CoI and SIT are taking statements from a wide cross-section of people who were involved so that we can come to a greater understanding of what happened. And based on the finding of the inquiry, appropriate action would be taken,” said General Naravane.