STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Naga probe report in a day or two: Army chief MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane reiterated on Wednesday that the killing of civilians in Mon of Nagaland was highly regrettable.

Published: 13th January 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Army Chief General MM Naravane reiterated on Wednesday that the killing of civilians in Mon of Nagaland was highly regrettable. Replying to a question on the army personnel getting any protection under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), General Naravane said, “The inquiry is in its final stages and findings would be submitted in a day or two.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the Eastern Command was quick in ordering an inquiry led by a two-star Major General, added the Chief.  “And I would like to clarify that the law of the land is paramount and we would always uphold that and take action as required in upholding the law of the land.” He was speaking at the Indian Army Annual Day conference.

In a case of mistaken identity, a special unit of the Indian Army on December 4 opened fire at a pick-up van carrying miners in Mon district.  Six miners were killed on the spot and nine more, including an army soldier, were killed in the violence which followed the incident.

Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) set up by the Nagaland government on December 30 collected the statements of army officers and jawans involved in the entire incident. “We have been cooperating fully with the SIT and both the CoI and SIT are taking statements from a wide cross-section of people who were involved so that we can come to a greater understanding of what happened. And based on the finding of the inquiry, appropriate action would be taken,” said General Naravane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Armed Forces Special Powers Act AFSPA MM Naravane
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp