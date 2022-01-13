Rohini court shootout main conspirator arrested at last

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The main conspirator of the shootout in Rohini Court, wherein gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire from north Delhi’s Narela Industrial area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Tajpuriya (31), a resident of Alipur and associate of Tillu gang.

According to police, Rakesh is one of the most active members and sharpshooters of Tillu gang. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

One semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and three empty shells were recovered from the spot, police said. Rakesh was the main conspirator behind the killing of his gang’s rival Jitender alias Gogi as per the directions of Sunil Tillu from jail, they said.

Police said that on Tuesday, they received a tip-off that Rakesh would come near Xing Chemical Factory Road, Narela Industrial area around 10 pm to meet his associate. “A trap was laid and Rakesh was seen riding a bike near the spot. He was asked to surrender, but the accused dropped his bike and fired two rounds at police. Police also fired one round and overpowered Rakesh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said. Rakesh was involved in more than 12 criminal cases, including of murder, extortion, in Delhi and Haryana in the last 10 years, police said.