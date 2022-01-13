STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rohini court shootout main conspirator arrested at last

One semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and three empty shells were recovered from the spot, police said.

Published: 13th January 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The main conspirator of the shootout in Rohini Court, wherein gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, has been arrested after a brief exchange of fire from north Delhi’s Narela Industrial area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Tajpuriya (31), a resident of Alipur and associate of Tillu gang.
According to police, Rakesh is one of the most active members and sharpshooters of Tillu gang. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

One semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and three empty shells were recovered from the spot, police said. Rakesh was the main conspirator behind the killing of his gang’s rival Jitender alias Gogi as per the directions of Sunil Tillu from jail, they said.

Police said that on Tuesday, they received a tip-off that Rakesh would come near Xing Chemical Factory Road, Narela Industrial area around 10 pm to meet his associate. “A trap was laid and Rakesh was seen riding a bike near the spot. He was asked to surrender, but the accused dropped his bike and fired two rounds at police. Police also fired one round and overpowered Rakesh,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.  Rakesh was involved in more than 12 criminal cases, including of murder, extortion, in Delhi and Haryana in the last 10 years, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohini court shootout Jitender Gogi
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp