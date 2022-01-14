STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi

The 'Bulli Bai' app put out details of more than 100 prominent Muslim women allowing users to participate in an 'auction' of those women.

Published: 14th January 2022 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app.

Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind conspirator and creator of Bulli Bai app. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of 'Bulli Bai' app creator Neeraj Bishnoi, noting that a vilification campaign against Muslim women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this app.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma refused the relief saying Bishnoi's act was affront to the dignity of the women of particular community and communal harmony of the society.

"The facts disclose that accused created the app 'Bulli Bai' where women journalists and celebrities of a particular community who are famous on social media are targeted and they are projected in a bad light with an objective to insult and humiliate them by objectification," the court noted.

A vilification campaign against these women containing derogatory content and offending material having communal overtones was run on this app being made by the accused, it noted.

"The act of the accused is apparently an affront to the dignity of the women of particular community and communal harmony of the society," the judge said.

Twenty-year-old Bisnoi told the court that he was falsely accused nothing to do with the offence.

The counsel for the complainant opposed the bail application, saying the photographs of some prominent Muslim women were picked for the purpose of insulting and outraging their modesty by making sexually coloured remarks.

The app put out details of more than 100 prominent Muslim women allowing users to participate in an 'auction' of those women.

Bishnoi is a resident of the Digambar area of Jorhat district in Assam and is a B Tech student at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

Bishnoi was arrested earlier this month by Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit team from Assam for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.

An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Bulli Bai Bulli Bai App Case Neeraj Bishnoi
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp