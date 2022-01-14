Delhi records 24,383 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

Though the number of new cases was less than that of Thursday, the positivity rate increased.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, Friday's positivity rate is the highest since May 1, when it was 31.61 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to the government data, 2,529 patients are in hospitals.

As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 who are on ventilator.