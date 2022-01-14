STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's forest cover sees marginal rise, tree shield shrinks

The India State of Forest Report 2021 report highlighted that 'very dense forest' (canopy density 70 per cent and above) was 6.72 sqkm two years ago and stayed the same in 2021.

Published: 14th January 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Forest cover, Haritha Haram

Representational Image

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi's green cover has increased to 23.06 per cent from 21.88 per cent of the geographical area over the past two years, the India State of Forest Report 2021, launched by union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday said.

As per the report, while the total green cover was 324.44 sq km in 2019, it increased to 342 sq km in 2021. Of this, the tree cover increased from 129 sq km to 147 sqkm while the forest cover reduced from 13.17 per cent (195.44 sq km) to 13.15 per cent (195 sq km).

However, as per forest officials, the reduction in overall forest cover is not necessarily bad, rather they insist that during this period it is only the 'Open forest' area (canopy density 105-40 per cent) that has reduced while the 'moderate dense forest' area (canopy density 40 per cent-70 per cent) has increased, which is a good sign.

The report highlighted that 'very dense forest' (canopy density 70 per cent and above) was 6.72 sqkm two years ago and stayed the same in 2021. 'Moderate dense forest' has seen a marginal increase from 56.42 sqkm to 56.60 sqkm, while the 'Open forest' reduced to 131.68 sqkm from 132.30 sqkm.

"The 'Open forest' area, which has a much lesser canopy, does not spell any bad news, as there has been a qualitative improvement. This is mainly because some of the trees from it grew taller and reached the category of 'Moderate dense forest' while some must have been because of tree felling permissions given for major construction projects," observed a senior forest official.

"Secondly, even a marginal increase in the moderately dense forest is a good sign, as it is much denser and better for carbon sequestration and providing ecological services such as soil and moisture conservation, etc. In a nutshell, the foliage matters, an increase which is a good sign," he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, credited the government for the increase in green cover. "The tree cover in Delhi has increased by 18sqkm, which is mainly because of the massive tree plantation drives carried out by the Delhi government. We plan to plant 33,00,000 saplings by March 2022," the minister said.

Also, he added, Delhi has become the first city to start a Tree Transplantation Policy where trees will be transplanted and at the same time be replaced by 10 new trees.

'Only open forest area has reduced'

As per forest officials, reduction in overall forest cover is not necessarily bad, rather they insist that in this period it is only the 'Open forest' area (canopy density 105 - 40 per cent) that has reduced while the ‘moderate dense forest’ area (canopy density 40 - 70 per cent) has increased, which is a good sign

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India State of Forest Report Bhupendra Yadav Delhi forest Delhi forest cover
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp